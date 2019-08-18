Artificial Intelligence: Maximising job options

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its allied technologies becoming the buzzword in the information technology sector, a certificate course or a full-time programme in these areas can enhance the employability quotient of engineering graduates.

According to industry experts, majority of the employers were in quest of candidates who have proficiency in emerging domains such as AI, machine learning, block chain, big data, and data analytics among others. Apart from technical skills, the applicants were being evaluated for certain soft skills such as interpersonal and communication skills etc.

“Engineering recruiters are looking for graduates who are innovative, adaptable and meticulous in their thoughts and actions. They must be agile and should be willing to acquire new skills to fit into today’s ever-changing job roles. Employers are also looking for proficiency in emerging domains like AI and machine learning,” says Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com.

While these emerging technologies are in huge demand among students, a few colleges in the State are offering courses like BTech in Artificial Intelligence and computer engineering. For those students who could not enroll in these courses this year, the same are being offered on online platforms like Swayam-National Programme on Technology Enhance Learning (NPTEL) by experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology. Students will receive not just certificates on completion, but will also get required credits that can be transferred to their academic programme.

Changes in recruitment process

With emergence of new technologies like AI, several organisations and industries were streamlining recruitment process and also reducing human effort.

According to experts, in order to attract the millennial workforce, companies were devising unique hiring practices including the use of chatbots.

“More companies are using chatbots and automated e-mails to boost candidate engagement and overall experience and attract millennial candidates. HR leaders are creating a flexible working environment that can help unleash the creativity of these young professionals. Work from home options, flexible working hours and project-based hiring are thus important trends in the hiring landscape today,” industry experts say.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .