Artificial Intelligence to detect racism

A team of US researchers has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool for detecting unfair discrimination such as on the basis of race or gender.AI systems those involved in selecting candidates for a job or for admission to a university — are trained on large amounts of data.

For example, if a company historically has never hired a woman for a particular type of job, then an AI system trained on this historical data will not recommend a woman for a new job. The team at Pennsylvania State and Columbia University created the AI tool for detecting discrimination with respect to a protected attribute, such as race or gender.

“For example, the question, ‘Is there gender-based discrimination in salaries?’ can be reframed as, ‘Does gender have a causal effect on salary?,’ or in other words, ‘Would a woman be paid more if she was a man?'” said Aria Khademi from Penn State.The researchers tested their method using various types of available data, such as income data from the US Census Bureau to determine whether there is gender-based discrimination in salaries.