Artillery Centre start with victory in Football championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Artillery Centre registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Fateh Hyderabad AFC in the inaugural match of the Telangana Football Association A Division Rahim league football championship at Gymkhana Football Ground on Wednesday.

Suji and Milvin Joseph scored the first two goals while Fateh side conceded an own goal in the dying minutes of the contest. Meanwhile, AOC will take on CCOB Senior at Gymkhana Football Ground on Thursday.

Results: Artillery Centre Hyderabad 3 (Suji 1, Milvin Joseph 1) bt Fateh Hyderabad AFC

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .