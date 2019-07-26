Artisans injured at KTPS Paloncha

By | Published: 12:24 am

Paloncha: Two artisans sustained injuries after a circuit breaker exploded at KTPS sixth stage plant at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Friday. The injured were Sagar and Chakri, who shifted to a local government hospital and were later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The incident occurred when they were working at ash pond at the plant.

