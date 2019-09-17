Artist from Warangal sculpts Modi miniature in eye of needle

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:05 am

Warangal Urban: Popular micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar, a resident of Girmajipet in Warangal city, has come up with an amazing micro sculpture commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, which falls on September 17.

The miniature sculpture has been created in the eye of a needle with 0.69 mm size signifying the 69th birthday of Modi. The artist used self-made wax to create the sculpture, which measures 0.92mm in height and 0.28 in width. “It took me 14 hours spread over six working days to create the sculpture,” Ajay told Telangana Today.

It may be recalled that Ajay Kumar had made a micro sculpture of Dandi March ‘National Salt Satyagraha’, in the eye of a needle commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, on October 2, 2018. The work is showcased at National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) at Dandi in Gujarat and which Modi had dedicated to the nation on January 30 this year.

In the past he also carved out portraits of former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He received appreciation from PV and also a letter of appreciation from Vajpayee. Ajay Kumar, who has been making micro sculptures for the past 30 years, created a world record and entered Limca Book of Records five times for his miniature works.

