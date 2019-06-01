Artist pays tribute to Telangana on Formation day

By | Published: 12:18 am 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: An ordinary almond seed turns into a canvas depicting Telangana Talli, the mother Goddess of the State. The entire Telangana Geetham ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ has been painstakingly drawn on a few rice grains. Another almond seed has a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while a piece of human hair has ‘Jai Telangana’ written all over it.

23-year-old Ramagiri Swarika from Hyderabad decided to celebrate Telangana Formation Day in her own way, by depicting symbols that were prominent during the Telangana movement. The micro artist spent long hours hunched over rice grains, almond seeds and even hair to write messages and paint pictures on them.

“My dream is to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao one day and present my artwork to him. Moreover, these symbols are synonymous with the Telangana movement and I thought drawing them was the best tribute on the occasion of the State Formation Day,” she says.

The first year law student has been pursuing micro art for the last five years. In fact, she also managed to make it to the International Wonder Book of Records when she created a new record by writing 26 English alphabets and drew the Indian map, national flag and Lord Ganesha on a 0.5 cm (5.5 mm) rice grain within 15 minutes.

“I use a lot of needles to create artwork on various surfaces like rice grains, hair, almonds, sesame and even tamarind seeds. Recently, I drew the famous Warangal fort on a tamarind seed. My speciality is that I can complete miniature artwork on such surfaces very quickly,” she says.

Frequently described as the first girl from the Old City of Hyderabad to dabble in micro art, Swarika points out that micro art is not easy. “You need a lot of patience, attention to details and focus. It’s easy to get frustrated because the art is difficult but you have to keep on going,” she adds.

