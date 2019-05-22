Artist Surya Prakash no more

By | Published: 4:42 pm 5:16 pm

Eminent artist Surya Prakash passed away in the early hours of Wednesday due to cardiac issues. The artist was known for his abstract landscapes which drew heavily on his love for nature. Surya Prakash’s foray into the world of art happened by chance.

From sketches done in school art classes honed under his teacher’s eye to learning advanced styles in the Hyderabad’s College of Fine Arts in 1956, his affair with art was perhaps fated. Around 1964, the artist took the difficult decision to give up a well-paying government job in pursuit of his artistic interests.

For a few years, Surya Prakash pursued art under prominent artist Ram Kumar in Delhi, and, then, engaged in freelance work alongside his friends, Laxma Goud and Dakoji Devraj. Over the years, his style transformed from depicting dingy lanes of the Old City to surreal presentations of nature, daily objects and gardens of cherry blossom.

The attraction to landscapes was also, in part, due to his resistance to figuration, which is a common practice in Indian art schools. So, after much experimentation in the 1980s with colours, elements and compositions, he would return to his muse — nature — and render a mélange of abstract subjects with realism. His works spread over six decades are now collated in a book called Abstract Reality.

Surya Prakash’s distinct mark remained the use of bold strokes and muted colours in most works. Fame would come much later, after a long struggle with his works being exhibited in galleries in the country and around the globe. The artist always cited his wife and brother as two pillars of support who stood by him, as he battled on to give form to his dreams. The city has lost a great artist in Surya Prakash, but, his landscapes will remain true to his legacy.