Artistryy, Africanus please in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Artistryy, Africanus and Wings Of Eagles when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

800m:

Tammana (Rafique Sk) 57, 600/43, note. On My Way (Aneel) 56, 600/43, Can upset. His Excellency (Jagdale) 58, 600/42, pleased. Max (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Explosive (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Akashima (A Joshi) 1-0, 600/44, good. Tremendous Desire (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Mystery (N Rawal) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Lamha (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Humaaghar (K Mukesh) 58, 600/44, well in hand. House Of Diamonds (Koushik) 58, 600/44, shaped well. Arcade Fire (App) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Dunkirk (K Mukesh) 57, 600/43, pleased. Pentagon (Aneel) 56, 600/43, impressed. Phenomenal Cruise (N Rawal) 59, 600/43, handy. Kate (Gopal Singh) & Best In Show (Gaddam) 58, 600/44, pair worked well. Destine To Be (App) & Delphina (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, former shaped well. Sovet Pride (Koushik) 58, 600/44, in good form. Hip Hop (App) & Break The Ice (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Aintree (Ajit Singh) 1-1.5, 600/47.5, moved easy. Ace Ace Ace (Aneel) 58, 600/44, maintains form.

1000m:

Eagle Bluff (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Nicola Tesla (Ajit Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, not extended. Lombardy (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, in good shape. Wah Ms Zara (R Ajinkya) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44, handy. Promiseof happiness (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Wings Of Eagles (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Africanus (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, caught the eye. Ashwa Bahula (G Naresh) & Starboy (App) (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Just Incredible (RB) & Shandaar (Trainer) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, pair worked attractively note. Grand Finale (Rafiqiue Sk) & Spuntnic (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Appenzelle (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Yours Forever (App) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, a good display. Latest News (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand. Moringa (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/1-13, 600/44, pleased. Brush The Sky (App) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, can upset. Apollo (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Kapell Bruke (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Private Empire (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

1200m:

Jo Malone (K Mukesh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Chuckit (K Mukesh) & Brave Svera (Rafique Sk) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Troubadour (Aneel) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Committed Warrior (App) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved freely. Artistryy (Trainer) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a fine display. Staridar (Koushik) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Balius (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended. Nimble Mind (App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Bayrd (Deepak Singh) 1-33, 800/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Sweet Melody (Bopanna) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved freely. Look Of Love (G Naresh) & Champion Bull (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former in good shape.