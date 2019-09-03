Artists shine light on global pollution with eclectic works

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:35 pm

As time flies and days go by, the amount of social and environmental issues are rapidly growing. At times it looks like these problems are endless. The silver lining is that the society is acknowledging these complications. Artists around the world are trying to show what it’s like to pollute the environment through their work of art. And these varied installations manage to capture society’s attention and make them muse upon their behaviour.

Greenpeace created a masterpiece of a dead whale that catches our eyes by showing how plastic usage can affect the marine world. This piece of art has created havoc among people, by pointing fingers at their deeds. Corona Company created a trash wave for the World Oceans Day in London. The sign says, “This wave of waste contains the average amount of marine plastic pollution found on every 2 miles of beach in the UK.”

A German artist HA Schult created human-sized piece ‘Trash People’ made of used cans, electronic garbage, and other rubbish. The trash man debates for himself as he displays the amount of waste collected in a city.Another installation depicts all the pain and consequences of poverty in Africa. The visible rib cage of a child depicts the plight of hunger.John Dahlsen, collected thousands of flip-flops to create his bottle-shaped installation dedicated to environmental pollution.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter