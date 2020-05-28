Artist shows how time passes by photoshopping celebrities

By | Published: 3:36 pm 3:48 pm

Celebrities with the arsenal of experts in makeup, hair and dermatologists at their disposal seem to defy the ravage of age-born imperfections. From makeup hiding away wrinkles and giving fake pouts, there is a lot a celebrity can do with their access in order to look good for their many public appearances.

But beyond the botox and plastic surgery and countless look changes, age does catch up with these beautiful people. Ard Gelinck who likes to play with photoshop wanted to show the changes a star goes through over the years.

He photoshopped younger selves of a celebrity and placed them right next to their most current picture. The results show nature doesn’t wait for anyone. From the Queen to Cher, there are a whole lot of celebs dotting his Instagram handle.

Take a look

@https://www.instagram.com/ardgelinck/.

