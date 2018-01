By | Published: 12:11 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Arun Sagar Best Journalist Award -2017 will be presented to singer and writer Goreti Venkanna on Tuesday at Telugu University auditorium, Nampally.

Eminent journalist P Sainath will be delivering a guest lecture “Social Media – Mainstream Media” during the programme, which will commence at 6 pm

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao will be chief guest for the programme and Media Academy of Telangana, Chairman Allam Narayana will be presiding, said a press release.