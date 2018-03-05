Aruna Reddy to join South Central Railway

By | Published: 11:08 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: B. Aruna Reddy, who brought laurels to the country in the recently held Gymnastics World Cup Tournament in Melbourne has been taken in by South Central Railway into its fold. Reddy, who won the bronze medal in the World Cup, has been given employment in SCR in Group C category.

According to an SCR release, Vinod Kumar Yadav, General Manager, SCR, who has been instrumental in SCR’s plan to tap young sports talent and encourage them by offering jobs, expressed confidence that Reddy would continue to dazzle with her performance, bringing glory to Indian Railways and the nation.