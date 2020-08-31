Arunachal Pradesh: Biggest one-day spike of 157 COVID-19 cases, total tally 4,034

At least 68 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday, raising the number of recoveries to 2,822.

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 4,034 on Monday, a senior official here said.

Barring 13, all new patients are asymptomatic.

“Eight army men, 25 paramilitary personnel, 52 state police personnel and 23 firefighters are among the new patients,” State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Of the 157 fresh cases, 46 were reported from Changlang, 24 from the the Capital Complex region, 19 from Siang, 12 from Lower Siang, 11 from West Siang, 10 from Tawang and nine each from East Siang and Tirap, Jampa said.

Five cases were detected in Upper Subansiri, three in Upper Siang, two each in Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi and Lower Subansiri and one case in Papumpare.

Seven people have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 2,431 people, including 954 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease in the state since August 1.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,205 active cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the maximum number of active cases at 186, followed by West Kameng at 177, East Siang at 158, Changlang at 123 and West Siang at 85.

The state has so far tested 1,64,524 samples for COVID-19, including, 2,999 on Sunday, Jampa added.