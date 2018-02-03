Arundhati Nag’s take on Telugu theatre

By | Published: 11:20 pm 9:04 pm

“You have everything you need to carve a niche in the theatre scene of the country but unfortunately, Telugu plays are unable to come up to the mark,” says thespian Arundhati Nag, best known for her turns in films such as Paa and The Man Who Knew Infinity and as the founder of the theatre Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru.

Built along the lines of the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, it has a policy of ‘one play a day’ and has witnessed many theatre festivals with plays in varied languages.

Rich Telugu culture lacks good plays

The onus being on showcasing and introducing the audience to a different culture, perspective and contemporary issues, she insists that the State government play an active role in bringing Telugu plays on the national theatre scene.

“Telugu geography comprises very rich folk culture, whether it is puppetry, oral traditions, weaving, Kuchipudi, art. I have been on the selection board of many national theatre festivals, but till now we never found a good Telugu play to invite. Cutting-edge world class theatre that can be sent anywhere in the world to show, ‘see, this is Indian theatre’. That’s missing here,” observes Arundhati who brought theatre to the common public in Bengaluru.

Influence of film industry

The lack of visibility for Telugu plays is also due to the overwhelming influence of the Telugu film industry. “The cinema industry is overshadowing it. Everybody wants to be like Nagarjuna, NTR, Chiranjeevi. Those are not the qualities needed in theatre. There is also no representation from either Andhra or Telangana. Few applications are sent to National School of Drama. Despite the efforts of Qadir Ali Baig foundation, Telugu is still languishing; you can’t just do Hindi plays, what will happen to Telugu then? You have to do plays in all languages,” quips the Padma Shri awardee whose Ranga Shankara has a policy of equitable distribution staging plays in 32 languages.

Need of space for theatre

Constructed on land for civic amenities, people often saunter in casually to catch a Kannada or Hindi play at the theatre. A café that doles out delicious dal vada and other varieties of organic food also adds to the appeal. “In fact, sometimes people just come for the vada and go back without watching the play,” laughs Arundhati who emphasises that a space like Ranga Shankara in Hyderabad could help reinvigorate Telugu plays.

“It should be a specific affordable space that enables people to come with their children. It is a slow process. The government can allot civic amenity sites for a drama theatre.”

Tryst with theatre

Acting and drama came naturally to Arundhati who recalls taking to theatre from the age of 15. “By 17, I had done a number of plays and was slowly getting the nuances of the craft. As a child, I also jumped classes and was admitted to a south Indian school in Delhi where everyone spoke Tamil.”

So, to survive, she had to learn the language. Later, when her family moved to Mumbai, Arundhati was put in a school where the children spoke Marathi. “Learning many languages became a survival tactic and later helped me in the field,” says the artiste.

Many challenges

After she met her husband, Shankar Nag, a well-known Kannada actor and theatre personality, the move to Bengaluru brought its own set of challenges. “I was used to doing a lot of plays in a month in Mumbai, but in Bengaluru I got to do only one play in three months which was like a drought for me. My dream of creating something like the Prithvi theatre began then,” shares Arundhati who admits films never really interested her.

“I don’t watch films. Money attracts me to films; commercial movies give you more exposure definitely. But, I’m not as passionate about films as I am about theatre. That is is my life. If I stop associating with theatre, I might just die,” says Arundhati.

Malgudi Days

“Initially, RK Narayan was not willing to give us the rights to make Malgudi Days he didn’t like the way Dev Anand’s Guide had turned out when it was made into a film. Instead, he was willing to give us Old Man in the Temple script,” she shares.

However, once the two-part episode was shot near Hosur, the writer was so happy that he gave them the whole script. Arundhati was the art director for the series and the set pieces were erected near their house.

About working with Shankar Nag, the thespian says, “There was never any professional rivalry between Shankar and me — he had a different energy which he brought on to the stage and we complemented each other well. After his death, he left a big void in my life which was filled by theatre.”