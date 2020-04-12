Arundhati still rues World Cup loss

By | Published: 12:04 am 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: It is every player’s dream to represent India at the highest level – World Cup. Hyderabad girl Arunadhati Reddy got the opportunity twice early in her career. The lanky pacer was part of Indian team in the 2018 T20 World Cup squad and also in this year’s team that lost to Australia in the final in Australia.

The 22-year-old says losing the World Cup is the biggest disappointment. “Obviously, we can’t get over. But then what is over is over. We can’t sulk over what hasn’t happened but focus on what is going to happen,” she says.

However, the World Cup also left memorable moments for the pacer. “Playing in front of close to 90,000 people (in final) was incredible. We have never seen so many people for women’s games. It was a very good atmosphere,” says Arundhati while talking about the final at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

Reminiscing about the World Cup, she says, as a team, defeating Australia in the first match of the mega event was a memorable moment. “Defeating Australia in the first match in the league phase was the high point as that gave us a lot of confidence and momentum going into the tournament. And playing the triangular series ahead of the World Cup also helped us. We played two best teams in the world and that performance kept us in good stead.”

She also reveals the mood in the camp was dull after the loss. But captain (Harmanpreet Kaur) and coach (WV Raman) told them to look at the positives. “They told us that such a young team entering the final itself was a big achievement and the performance throughout was fantastic.”

The Hyderabad girl played just two matches in the tournament as India relied heavily on spinners. On whether she would have liked to play more matches, she says, “It was up to the management and the decision was based the teams we were playing against”.

With the whole country under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Arundhati is trying to keep herself fit. “I am trying to manage with whatever is available at home. It has been almost three weeks and we don’t have access to outdoor training. So I am working out at home to keep myself fit. I have taken up bodyweight workout programme designed by my trainer. After my training session, I visualise the game. Then I do my bowling drills on the terrace. Apart from that, nothing cricket,” she revealed.

When asked about her favourite pass time during the lockdown, she says, “I look at it in a positive way. We can do whatever we can like spending time with family. I am watching movies and trying my hand at cooking.”

Is she watching any videos of her favourite cricket matches from the past? “Nope. Apart from training, no cricket activities at all.” She also feels that it might not take much time for them to get into full throttle once the lockdown is over. “We were supposed to have a tour to England in June. But in current situation, I don’t think that will happen. If you are mentally fit and working out, it should not take much time for us to get back to the game,” she concludes.

