Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn in as Delhi CM on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress.

By Author  |  Published: 12th Feb 2020  12:34 pm
Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal flashes the victory sign during his address to supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

