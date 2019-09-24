Arvind Kumar instructs officials to complete FTL notification exercise

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Principal Secretary and Lake Protection Committee Chairman Arvind Kumar on Tuesday instructed the officials to expedite the process of notification of full tank levels of lakes under HMDA and GHMC limits.

There are 3,132 lakes, of these 2,947 are under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), while the rest 185 are under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Officials informed that survey pertaining to 2,688 lakes has been completed and 1,838 lakes have been preliminarily notified. Already, details of 224 lakes have been notified.

During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, Arvind Kumar directed them to conduct a special drive for completion of the notification.

Briefing about the notification exercise, officials said the survey of each lake in consultation and confirmation of the technical issues with the concerned Irrigation and revenue Officials was being taken up.

On Certification of Lake Full Tank Level (FTL) maps by the Irrigation Department and Superimposition of Revenue Survey Numbers, preliminary notification will be issued by HMDA.

The details duly placing the FTL maps with FTL Boundaries and buffer zones, will be made available for general public to offer remarks and comments with in a month’s time.

