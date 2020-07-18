Arvind Kumar selected for national steering committee

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar has been selected as a member of the National Steering Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi.

PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi was launched on June 1 as a special micro-credit facility scheme for providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on the excellent enrolment of street vendors done in Telangana, Arvind Kumar was made a member of the steering committee during a video conference by Secretary Urban DS Mishra.

Mishra appreciated the effort of Telangana and complimented Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Arvind Kumar for the drive undertaken. The State has already enrolled 1.80 lakh street vendors under the scheme and the Chief Secretary has asked the Hyderabad and Warangal Commissioners to enroll more from the two corporations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .