As an artiste I only tried new things: Anushka Sharma

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma says as an artiste and a producer, she has only tried to do new things and has never succumbed to pressure of any sort. “As an artiste and a producer, I have only tried to do new things.

I have never succumbed to pressure of any sort and I have relished at every opportunity to do something new and learn something dramatically different,” Anushka said. She said that her body of work is a testimony to this.

“And I consider myself fortunate that I have got the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best minds in the business and always push the envelope,” she added. Anushka’s horror flick Pari completed two years of its release on Monday.

She says she wanted to set course towards an uncharted territory with the film. “I was blown away with (the script of) Pari and I knew immediately that I was producing this film. Pari presented me with a unique challenge that I never faced and I wanted to explore myself as an actor in a genre and a character that I had never done before and hadn’t seen many explore too.

“So, for me, I wanted to set course towards an uncharted territory and entertain audiences and with something that they wouldn’t expect,” she said. For Anushka, it was satisfying that she gave audiences worldwide a genre-defining horror film.

“I was thrilled with the success of Pari… we did it with a genre-bending, intelligent horror film. I’m thankful for the love and appreciation that the film and I received from audiences and critics. It has always motivated me to push myself harder and entertain audiences more and more,” she said.

There are rumours that Anushka will be seen in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake, but Farah said “They (people) have made their own story, decided whom we are making the film with, and also who has left the movie.

Till we announce what we are making, what’s the titles, who all are in the movie, everything else is just rumour and speculation which we don’t even want to refute because there is no point.” Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has been away from the silver screen for the entire year of 2019.

The actor has been trotting the globe with husband Virat Kohli and having the time of her life. They recently welcomed the New Year in Switzerland and after enjoying their fun vacation. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couple we have in Bollywood. The duo is often seen sharing pictures of them together and of each other on their respective social media handles and their fans just cannot have enough of the two.