Asad asks Modi to worry about Indian minorities, not of Pakistan’s

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to worry about the minorities and weaker sections of the country, than worrying about minorities living in neighbouring countries. He said this at a municipal election rally held at Narsingi here on Tuesday where he called upon the Muslims to stay united and fight against the CAA-NPR-NRC triad aimed at alienating them in their own country.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while granting citizenship to all others who enter the country without any documents, is planning to ask us Indians documentary proof of our nationality. I am not objecting to the government granting citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan, I am only saying why grant citizenship based on religion, give it based on compassion,” Asad said. He urged the people of the State to see CAA in combination with the NPR and NRC to understand the nefarious plans of the BJP government at Centre.

“I am not trying to scare you, but the NPR census will seek the dialect that you speak to identify your origin. If you are unable to satisfy the officer then he might put you under doubtful category,” he said. He said that the Muslims in India who are seen with suspicion under the BJP government will now have to prove their domicile all over again. “The real problem is that minorities in this country, the Muslims, the SC and STs are poor and have no money to bribe their way to get birth certificates,” Asad said.

“The PM must take care of us poor minorities, than worrying about those that live in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” he said. Countering the argument of the BJP leaders that the CAA is meant for granting and not taking away citizenship, Asad said that it does take away citizenship when applied along with NPR and NRC. “Why out of the 19 lakh non registered settlers in Assam only 5 lakh Muslims were left alone and equal number of Bengali speaking Hindus were granted citizenship even without proof of documents. Now apply the NRC to the whole country and do your math,” Asad said.

Calling the voters to elect Majlis candidates in the municipal elections, Asad said that he was sure that the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government will not allow the collection of census under NPR. He said that AIMIM was the only political party that works for the welfare of Muslims and weaker sections equally.

