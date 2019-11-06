Asad inspects development works in Charminar

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected Charminar Pedestrianisation Project and other developmental works under progress in Karwan, Nampally, Charminar and Chandrayangutta constituencies, here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the duo, accompanied by local public representatives and officials, reviewed the progress of the works in the area. They discussed measures for improving smooth traffic flow, road widening and sanitation levels in different areas, said a press release.

Swachh Centre inaugurated



Meanwhile, a Swachh Centre (dry waste collection centre), an initiative of the GHMC and Sukuki Exnora, an NGO associated with solid waste management, was inaugurated by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan at Nallagandla flyover here on Tuesday.

Supported by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation as part of its CSR activities and constructed beneath Nallagandla flyover, the Centre provides storage facilities for dry waste such as paper, plastic, metal, glass and others.

It will meet the storage needs of the SAT (Swachh Auto Trolley) drivers and help them share transport costs and better price for the recyclables. The leftover waste will be transported to Jawaharnagar dump yard.

Storm water drain works launched



The Mayor along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Tuesday launched storm water drains works at Meerpet division in Kapra circle being taken up with a cost of Rs 5.92 crore.

