Asaduddin Owaisi condemns sexual attack on Dalit girl

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, calling upon Muslim youth to follow the teachings of Islam, said the party has all the sympathy towards the minor Dalit girl who was sexually assaulted by a Muslim youth under Chaderghat Police Station.

Addressing the people through social media on Monday night, he denied that the young man had any connection with the party and said the party functionaries had reached out to the victim’s family. “We pray for the recovery of the girl and also pray that she gets justice,” he said.

He also expressed anguish over another incident that occurred in Azampura where two Muslim young men fought with knives for the sake of money. Condemning such tendencies even during the holy month of Ramzan, the AIMIM chief said that there was a need to understand the need to pray and lead a life of piety during the month of Ramzan.

“While the younger generation has all the new gadgets and facilities, they are not utilising these facilities to understand the Almighty’s message. I promise you that there will be no damage to your smartness if you fast during Ramzan,” he said, adding that fasting was a shield that would protect them and bring them all the good things.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .