Asaduddin Owaisi demands law against mob lynchings

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an explanation as to why his government did not enact a law, as directed in 2017 by the Supreme Court, to curb increasing incidents of mob lynching in the country, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Demanding the enactment of such a law, Owaisi said such lynching cases were a result of hatred being spread against Muslims and urged the Prime Minister to follow the Supreme Court directions on the issue.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was addressing a large rally here in the city late on Friday evening. The rally was organized to protest the recently killing of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand by a mob and demand action from the Central Government on this front.

The Prime Minster harps on winning confidence of Muslims but has not taken any steps to enact the law, Owaisi said. He added that all those involved in such incidents, were terrorists and just in the past five years, more than 50 persons were killed in this manner. Eight persons have been killed like this since Bharatiya Janata Party came back to power this May, he said.

Owaisi said while hatred against Mulsims was being spread over the past 50 years in the country, it reached a peak in the past five years.

Referring to Jharkhand, Owaisi said 18 people were killed by mobs in that state which is ruled by the BJP and 11 of the victims were Muslims. Owaisi said Tabrez Ansari was not only tied up and beaten by a mob all night but did not receive any help from the police and was not provided proper treatment that resulted in his death. “There is no difference between those who killed this man and terrorists,” he added.

“Every month,” he said, “someone is killed in this country in the guise of cow protection, or for not chanting slogans supporting Hindutva or for merely wearing a skull cap.” The AIMIM president, however, urged Muslims not to take law into their own hands and not lose hope or give in to fear.

KCR a bulwark against BJP’s Hindutva: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a bulwark against religious intolerance and “as long as he is the Chief Minsiter of this State, the BJP will never succeed in Telangana.”

Addressing a meeting late on Friday, organized by AIMIM in protest against the recent killing of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Jharkhand, Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot defeat Chandrashekhar Rao electorally as the Chief Minister is a staunch Hindu.

“If Modi goes to two temples, Chandrashekhar Rao goes to six.

Chandrashekhar Rao is a staunch Hindu and believes in Hinduism but not ‘Hindutva’ of the BJP. He conducts yagas and visits temples. BJP will not be able to take him on electorally in the State,” Owaisi said.

