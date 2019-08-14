Asaduddin Owaisi donates Rs 10L each to flood-hit Kerala, Maharashtra

By | Published: 10:42 am

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday announced a donation Rs 10 lakh each to the flood-hit states of Kerala and Maharashtra. The amount will be directly transferred to Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Incessant rains and floods have, over the last few days, wreaked havoc in the two states and thrown the normal life out of gear. In the flood-battered Kerala, as many as 91 people have lost their lives, while 59 others remain missing across 14 districts.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the death toll due to torrential rains has elevated to 43 as on Sunday. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on a war footing.