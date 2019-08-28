Asaduddin Owaisi inspects Mecca Masjid conservation works

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, along with AK Khan, Advisor to Government for Minority Affairs, and Shahnawaz Qasim, Director Minority Welfare, visited Mecca Masjid in the old city on Wednesday.

According to the officials of the Minority Welfare Department, the visit was to review the conservation works underway at the mosque. “At present, several works are in progress at the mosque, including the main complex dome, madrasa, the main entrance door and maqbara.

We have asked the contractor concerned to take up electrical works, which will start soon,” said a senior official. The State government sanctioned Rs 8.48 crore for the conservation works of the masjid.