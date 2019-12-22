Asaduddin Owaisi thanks KCR for opposing CAB

By | Published: 10:48 am 10:49 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis – e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“I thank the TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. I am requesting my friend Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink his decision to support the BJP led government at Centre. We have to save the country,” he said.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by United Muslim Action Committee at Darussalam grounds late on Saturday night he said all those who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must fly the National flag at their homes. “The Indian flag will send a strong message to the Union government and it is going to be our way to fight the black law. This fight is not only for the Muslims. It is for all of us as Indians.”

“We rejected the offer of Jinnah who came to Hyderabad 70 years ago and appealed to us to come to Pakistan. We decided to live here (India),” Owaisi said. “We are Indians by choice and by birth. But, even after 70 years, the government doubts our loyalty towards India.”

Asaduddin Owaisi urged people to maintain peace and hold non-violent protests against the Act. “This fight is not just of Muslims, even Dalits, SCs and STs are going to be affected. They label us as traitor. How am I a traitor? I am an Indian by choice and birth,” he said.

He further asked people to hold a ‘Save Constitution Day’. People gathered at public meeting also read the Preamble of the Constitution.

