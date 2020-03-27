Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to offer Friday prayers staying at home

By | Published: 12:00 pm 12:14 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis E ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Muslim brethren here and elsewhere in the country not to venture to Mosques to offer Juma Prayers considering the fear of spread of Covid 19. In a message here on Friday, he said that the he himself will not be attending the local Mosque and is offering him “Zuhr Namaz “.

“All India Muslim Personal Law Board also has taken a decision in this regard in Thursday night and appealed to every Muslim in the country to offer Zuhr namaz at homes and not to go out for Juma Namaz. It also has said that other than the Imam and Moazzam three more persons will be there at the Mosque to offer brief Kutba and Farz Namaz will also be offered, but Sunnat will be read after they reach their homes,” Asad said.

He said that the decision to offer prayers from home was not only taken by the Muslim Personal law Board but all other sectors of the Muslim community have agreed to stay away from crowded congregation. He said that clergy and the medical community sat together to arrive at this decision. “It was then decided that not only the Friday prayers , but all the five time Namaz will be offered from home.

“It was advised that old people and children also stay at home and not to go to the Mosque to offer prayers. And it is prayed to God that the prayers should yield same result as it is offered from the Mosque,” Asad said adding that stage two of the Corona virus pandemic has entered in Telangana and Hyderabad making it dangerous for people to venture out in public. He urged people not to get emotional and take care of self which not against the scriptures.

“Listen to Doctors who have been telling about maintaining social distancing. There is lockdown everywhere in the country. If there is a wide spread pandemic a country like ours with poor medical infrastructure can’t offer medical aid to lakhs of people , there are only one lakh ventilators in the country,” he said. He further said that Italy and USA considered as rich countries are unable to control the outbreak.

He said that while initially the diseases spread from travelers that have returned from a foreign country , now the situation is further worsened as those who never travelled are suffering from the virus.

