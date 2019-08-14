Asaduddin Owaisi wants Centre to lift all curbs in J&K

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded that the Centre immediately lift all restrictions, and restore communication networks in Jammu & Kashmir and Kargil if it truly believes that the conditions were good in those areas.

“Eighty lakh people are practically under lock and key there. Let them go about freely. Allow people to make calls from their phones. Why are these restrictions imposed? Is this a success of our democracy?” Owaisi asked.

Alleging that the delimitation in Kashmir was aimed at changing the demography of the region to get a non-Muslim Chief Minister, he said even during Operation Vijay of the Kargil war, people in Kargil solidly stood with India and Indian soldiers. “What is the need for imposing Section 144 in that area? This clearly shows what is happening in the area,” he said.

The BJP government at the Centre was enforcing “rule by law” and not following rule of the law, Owaisi said. Answering questions of media persons here at Darussalam, the AIMIM party headquarters, Owaisi said the Central government robbed the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 20 — freedom of speech, expression and safeguarding rights of persons accused of crimes.

Owaisi also said the Central government forgot constitutionalism. “What have I said so far? I said the action of the government was against Constitutional provisions. The State Assembly was not asked about the Central decision as required under the Constitution,” he said. “But the ‘darbar slaves’ who believe that they can get into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good books by accusing Owaisi of being anti-national are doing so. Let them make more such accusations. Anyone who criticises Modi is dubbed as anti-national. And if someone raises questions about unconstitutional methods, then he is accused of carrying the flag of another country,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader declared: “What matters to me is India. Those who are truly anti-national are the ones who are calling me that”. He said it appeared that Modi and other BJP leaders believe they are better than Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Jawarlal Nehru and Iyengar who were in the Constituent Assembly. If they are wiser, they will have to write the Constitution, he said, referring to the manner in which abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A were approved in Parliament.

