‘Asal’ by Abu Sandeep, a penchant for cosmo spirit

Well-known brand ASAL by Abu Sandeep opened its doors on Road No 7 in Banjara Hills.

The diffusion label by India’s most coveted couturiers, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is joined by their decidedly current menswear label, MARD by Abu Sandeep at a boutique which oozes charm and boasts their latest collections, especially curated for the city.

“It’s been a long-time coming and we are finally in Hyderabad. It’s a city and an audience we absolutely love. Hyderabadis are passionate about aesthetic beauty, quality and craftsmanship. A carefully honed sensibility which has always appreciated and patronised our work. We are overjoyed to now bring our two labels home to them,” said Sandeep Khosla.

“ASAL by Abu Sandeep and MARD by Abu Sandeep are our creative expression for those who have a penchant for the classical but also exude a cosmopolitan spirit which craves adventurous experimentation,” added Abu Jani.

The store’s interiors exude a multi-layered, distinctive style statement, synonymous with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and are a rich amalgam of contemporary and art deco design. Multiple elements and materials including wood, brass and crystal are employed to create a luxe ambient experience.

The main display area features a dramatic ceiling installation and the private meeting room has a cluster of chandeliers. Custom brass screens featuring art deco inspired textured glass are another focal feature in this deeply stylish space which provides the perfect home for the collections and experience for the visitor.

