ASCI to set up sewage plant at Welfare Residential School in Madikonda

Warangal Urban: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, will set up a sewage treatment plant with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakhs at the Social Welfare Residential School, Madikonda, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

ASCI official P Rajamohan Reddy met district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on this regard, on Thursday and apprised him of the process of setting up the plant. He said that the plant would be set up using Johkasou technology of Japan. The treatment capacity of the plant will be 40 kilolitres and it can be set up in three weeks, he said.

The maintenance will be taken up by the contracting agency for six months and later will be handed over to the school management, said Rajamohan Reddy.

