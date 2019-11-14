Asha, Anganwadi workers can stock and dispense medicines

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, on November 6 released a draft notification to amend Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 that will allow community level healthcare workers to stock and supply medicines to patients.

The draft notification, for which the Ministry has urged the stakeholders to respond in case of objections, will allow field level healthcare workers including community health officers, nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives and lady health visitors who visit Primary Health Centres, Sub-Centres and Health and Wellness Centres in rural and urban areas, to stock and supply medicines

The draft notification also allows Community Health Volunteers such as Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) under National Health Mission and Anganwadi workers. According to the Ministry, the draft notification was issued following widespread consultation with Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

The decision is being looked by many as a move to empower thousands of community healthcare workers who are employed at public healthcare facilities in the country. The move has the potential to reduce time and energy spent by patients in accessing the drugs because now they could have them delivered at their doorstep by the field level healthcare workers.

Such a move could be beneficial to patients residing in rural and remote settings where access to qualified doctors and drug stores managed by qualified pharmacists is difficult. Public health specialists point out that the move could also strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas.

Pharmacists upset

The draft notification, however, has not gone down well with the community of pharmacists, who point out that the move would have far reaching consequences on their profession and even impact the quality of healthcare delivery.

“How can someone allow unqualified persons to stock and dispense medicines,” said president of Doctor of Pharmacy Association, Dr Katam Sai Kumar and added, “Already, pharmacy as a profession is under severe stress due to lack of job prospects.”

As per the present regulations, community levels healthcare professionals are not eligible or authorised to dispense medicines. According to Drugs and Cosmetics Act no person other than a registered pharmacist is allowed to compound, prepare, mix or dispense any medicine, based on the prescription of qualified doctors.

Pharmacy profession under stress

The community of pharmacists see the draft notification as a decision that could potentially have a huge impact on their profession. The influx of e-pharmacies, lack of job opportunities for pharmacy and doctor of pharmacy graduates, lack of clarity on the role of clinical pharmacy and pharmacists in the country has already put the profession under lot of stress.

“Pharmacists have deep knowledge of medicines and are best people to dispense drugs and its quite unfortunate that the Ministry is trying to undermine this important role. It’s hard to understand why one would replace pharmacists with community healthcare workers,” Dr Sai Kumar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.