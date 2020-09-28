Asha Bhosle digs out old picture as she wishes ‘Lata Didi’ on 91st birthday

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter and posted a monochrome picture from her childhood featuring herself, Lata Mangeshkar, and their other two sisters Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar.

By | Published: 4:52 pm

New Delhi: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Monday travelled down the memory lane as she extended birthday greetings to her sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 91.

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter and posted a monochrome picture from her childhood featuring herself, Lata Mangeshkar, and their other two sisters Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar.

“Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her,” she tweeted along with the picture.

Wishes poured in from all the corners for the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer earlier in the day with fans as well as Bollywood celebrities flooding the social media with congratulatory wishes for her.