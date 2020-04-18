Asha workers get masks and sanitisers in Warangal

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a voluntary organisation, has distributed a kit comprising masks, sanitizers, hand wash liquids, Palli chikki, orange, biscuits and Badam milk packed in a cloth bag to a total of 36 Asha workers working at Urban Primary Health Centre, Waddepally, in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, founder president of the Samithi, Santhosh Manduva said, “The Asha workers have been fighting virus at frontline since the lock down has been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus educating citizens about the virus, check for symptoms and providing advice on precautions to be taken in dealing with Covid-19. We know that these Asha workers have been deployed as the “first line of defence” to manage the pandemic. We came to know that some of the Asha workers lack the safety & hygiene gear which are very crucial in the current scenario especially to these Asha workers who come in contact with thousands of people every day. We felt that it is our responsibility in doing our bit for their wellbeing because they are working tirelessly keeping their lives at stake. ”

“We express our gratitude not to the doctors, healthcare workers, police personnel, sanitation workers, media fraternity too who are front-line fighters who are making every possible attempt to keep us safe risking their lives at hour of crisis,” he added. Incharge doctor Pothkamuri Malika has been felicitated with a shawl on the occasion. Social and environmental activist Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao, Kodam Vinay incharge and others took part in the event.

