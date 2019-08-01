Ashadam sales gains momentum in South India Shopping mall

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Ashadam sales at South India Shopping Mall with its kilo sale scheme has gained widespread acclaim and saree sales have skyrocketed. Given the overwhelming response from customers, the management has decided to keep the scheme ongoing till South Indians’ favourite season, Shravanam, as well, according to a press release.

This monsoon season, South India Shopping Mall is raining offers with Pau saree at Rs1800/kg and fancy saree at Rs 100/kg. Customers can avail upto 66 per cent off on fresh stock of all varieties of exclusive sarees from Kanchi, Dharmavaram, Aarani, Uppada, Banaras, Chanderi, Bhagapuri, Sambalpuri, Pochampalli, Paithani, Kalamkari and Patola.

Special offers can also be availed on menswear brands such as Wrangler, Allen Solly, Peter England, Park Avenue, Louis Philippe, Arrow, Classic Polo and others. The other offers include flat 50 per cent discount on popular brands like Raymond, Linen Club and OCM suitings.

