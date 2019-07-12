Ashima Narwal shares her thoughts on ‘acting’

By | Published: 4:07 pm

Instagram has become the latest trend among the young and famous. When it comes to celebs, this platform keeps their respective fans hooked to their many filmy (and non-filmy) updates.Ashima Narwal, who got a break with the recent crime thriller Killer, shared her thoughts on acting on the photo-sharing platform. “Acting is not just one thing, it is a combination of various elements and your team is like an engine, where everyone has a part to play and every pulley is important,” she wrote.

On the work front, Killer garnered positive talk in Telugu States. Starring Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles, the movie was successful at the box office and garnered praise for its tight plot and storyline. Post the release of her earlier movie Jessie, a total of 25 additional theatres were added to the list just in a span of a week. And the same trend repeated in Telugu States after her recent movie Killer got released. About 60 theatres were added post the release of the movie after a week. Earning a tag ‘Golden Heroine’, Ashima is being considered as a lucky charm with new projects lined up.