Ashini outpunches Robinson

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Ashini Kumar survived a close fight against Robinson as the former scored a victory on points with 36-40, 37-39, 38-38 in the Club Fights Deccan Conquest in city on Saturday.

Eight new faces – Trijot Singh (54 Kgs), Thingbai Johnson (61 kgs), Zonuntluanga (57 kgs), Ajit Singh (68 kgs), E Malemnganba (68 kgs), Dayananda (68 kgs), Mani Patel (90+ Kgs), Anoop Naidu (90+ Kgs) – were added to the roaster on Saturday night.

In the bantamweight category, Trijot Singh got the better of G Vijay with 36-40, 38-38, 37-39. In the featherweight category, Himanshu Singh emerged winner over Pushkar Bhosle on points recording a 40-36, 39-37, 40-36 win while Zonuntluanga downed Ravindra Yadav 36-40, 37-39, 39-37 in another close encounter of the night.

Johnson defeated Pasham Suresh by a unanimous decision 36-40, 37-39, 36-40 in the lightweight category. In the final fight of the night, Anoop Naidu knocked out Manikanta Patel.

