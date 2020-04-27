Ashish Nehra doesn’t see Dhoni playing for India in future

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:39 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra reckoned that the future of former Indian captain MS Dhoni with Indian team has more or less finished.

The lanky left armer joined Harbhajan Singh saying that Dhoni’s chances were slipping because of the now-postponed Indian Premier League, where Dhoni would have got a chance to showcase his form having played his last match last year in World Cup semis against New Zealand.

“If MS wants to play and is fit, he is still my number 1 choice for the wicketkeeper’s slot. Knowing MS, I don’t think he will play again for India, but you never know he can still spring another surprise. Yes, that he has not announced his retirement is a different issue. But that’s his way of dealing with the situation,” Nehra said.

“It’s really sad to think or say that MS is dropped… because he has the performance that’s required to be shown. Besides, at No 5, you have KL Rahul playing, not Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson. People were saying that Pant would put pressure on Dhoni. But while Dhoni is not there, we can’t even see Pant in the picture. Pant had been tipped as Dhoni’s alternative,” Nehra added.

