Ashok Gajapathi Raju condemns AP govt move

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:30 pm

Vizianagaram: Former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has taken strong exception to the YSR Congress Party government move to change the leadership of Mahaaja Alak Narayana Gajapathi Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) in violation of law.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday morning along with his daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju, he said that the government had made a mockery of law by issuing a GO overnight to appoint Sanchaita as the new chairperson of MANSAS trust to replace him without formally informing him or serving any notice required by the law.

Noting that the move was nothing but a conspiracy to strip him of the post, he explained that when the trust was formed in 1958, the bye-laws were clearly adopted to make only the members of his family, particularly his elder brother and later himself (Ashok) as chairman.

“It is not like any other trust and has some values incorporated like providing health, sciences, and education to common people. Similarly, spiritual and service activity takes priority and the trust takes care of the development and maintenance of as many as 105 temples.

According to the rules, you have to give a press notification and call for objections before changing its board members,” he pointed out.

Resenting the government action strongly, Ashok said a legal battle would be inevitable and expressed hope that he would be able to get justice as he was on the right side.