Ashok Gehlot to seek confidence vote

Jaipur: Sachin Pilot shook hands on Thursday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the image marking the patch-up between the two party factions in the State ahead of the Assembly session where the Congress government is set to face a floor test.

The BJP said after a legislature party meeting that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government in the session which begins on Friday. Hours later, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met and announced that it would seek a confidence vote to prove its majority.

With the disgruntled MLAs led by Pilot back in the party-fold following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test.

In a House of 200, the party has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.

When Pilot got down from his car at the Chief Minister’s residence, he was received by Govind Singh Dotasra, who has replaced him as the party’s State unit president.

Pilot was also sacked as the State’s Deputy Chief Minister and Gehlot referred to him as “useless”, using the Hindi term “nikamma”.

The fault line persisted even after the party high command welcomed Pilot back, promising that a committee will look into his grievances.

MLAs loyal to Gehlot, still camping together at a hotel, expressed dissatisfaction with the dissidents’ return. But the Chief Minister has urged them to “forgive and forget”, and move on.

At the CLP meeting, where Sachin Pilot also spoke, Gehlot urged MLAs to put the acrimony of the past month behind them, leaders said.

He also assured that everyone’s grievances will be addressed, a signal perhaps to Pilot who has claimed that the issues that concern him were not being taken care of.

The Assembly session will be stormy, BJP State president Satish Poonia predicted after the legislature party meeting.

“The BJP will move a no-confidence motion in the Assembly. We are getting ready our proposal, which will be signed by our MLAs. We will include all points like mismanagement in handling the coronavirus pandemic and the deteriorating law and order situation,” Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters.

The BJP MLAs’ meeting was also attended by the party’s national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, former CM Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Narendra Tomar.

