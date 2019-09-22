Ashwa Bahula fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: The M. Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Bahula, to be ridden by Imran Chisty, has the best chance in a field of seven runners vying for the Major General Nawab Khusru Jung Bahadur Memorial Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses, 3-year-olds and upward, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Star Of Tiara 1, Miss Marvellous 2, No Compromise 3

2. Recumbentibus 1, Royal Avenger 2, Story Teller 3

3. Celeritas 1, Private Empire 2, Esteva 3

4. Born Greek 1, Nova Scotia 2, Mahashakti 3

5. Shaquille 1, Mon General 2, Zamora 3

6. Ashwa Bahula 1, Nimble Mind 2, Mark My Word 3

7. Running Fire 1, Brush The Sky 2, Happy Together 3

Day’s Best: Star Of Tiara.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter