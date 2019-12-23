Ashwa Jigra fancied for Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 5:54 pm

New Delhi: The Magan Singh-trained Ashwa Jagira, who is fine fettle, is expected to score in the December Plate 1100 metes for handicap horses rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Race Ka Raja 1, Big Hit 2, Truly Majestic 3

2. Venum 1, Miss Zachary 2, Ashwa Sabira 3

3. Oscar Nominated 1, Walk On Brave 2, Ashwa Vijeta 3

4. Ashwa Jagira 1, Master Jefferson 2, Niche Pom 3

5. Conquering Bid 1, Sacharines 2, Acker Bilk 3

6. Sparkling Thea 1, Ashwa Chicago 2, Golden Guinea 3

Day’s Best: Conquering Bid.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

