Ashwa Virrat, Astronaut shine in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Virrat, Astronaut and Mr. Baahubali impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

800m:

Greek Soul (BR Kumar) & Spicy Star (App) 57, 600/43, pair fit and well. Country’s Pet (RB) & Asgard (RB) 1-1.5, 600/47.5, former finished 2L in front. Most Wanted (RB) & Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Team Player (Nakhat Singh) & Royal Pal (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/43, pair finished level. Balius (Aneel) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. Royal Tiger (Ajit Singh) 58, 600/44, good. Brush The Sky (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, note. Valee Tiger (Rafique Sk) 58, 600/44, well in hand. Shivalik Valley (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, good. Victory Parade (Rafique Sk) 58, 600/44, handy. Tokyo Jam (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Nayadeep (Trainer) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Negress Princess (BR Kumar) 1-1, 600/43, good. Sree Sree Sree (App) 58, 600/45, moved well. Coastal Cruise (Rafique Sk) 58, 600/45, strode out well. Star Of Tiara (RB) 58, 600/45, well in hand. Diesis Dream (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/45, not extended.

1000m:

My Dream (Gaddam) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Ashwa Raftar (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Delmonico (App) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, moved well. Royal Avenger (Ajit Singh) & Moka (Kunal) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well. Scramjet (N Rawal) & Proud Legacy (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Bedazzled (Khurshad Alam) & City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Smashing Blue (Aneel) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Shandaar (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, strode out well. Handsome Duo (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. George Cross (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. The Great Gatsby (Suraj Narredu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended.

1200m:

Wah Ms Zara (BR Kumar) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Mr. Baahubali (P Ajeeth K) 1-28, 1000/1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Ashwa Virrat (Suraj Narredu) & Ashwa Bahula (G Naresh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Astronaut (Suraj Nareedu) & Aristocrats Charm (A Joshi) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former fit and well. Somerset (Kunal) & Nova Scotia (Ajit Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Lockhart (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Star Envoy (Akshay Kumar) & Windsteps (Rafique Sk) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, pair looks well. Troubadour (RB) & Tremendous Desire (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand.