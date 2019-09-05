Ashwa Yashobali, Golden Fortune impress at Hyderabad Racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Yashobali, Golden Fortune, Aristocrats Charm, Highly Acclaimed and Durango caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

600m:

Ta Ta (RB) 45, moved well. Green Turf (Harinder Singh) 46.5, handy. Farmville (RB) 45, speedy. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 47.5, handy. Tokyo Jam (Akshay Kumar) 47, handy. Dimension (Deepak Singh) & Indian Dreams (Kuldeep Singh) 47, moved together.

800m:

Arc Of History (App) 58, 600/42, pleased. Warrior Supreme (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Stormy (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Mahira (EX:Cymbal) (App) 1-2, 600/45, not extended. Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) (From 1200/400) 1-0, moved easy. Shivalik Sand (Deepak Singh) & Blazing Jupiter (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/45, pair finished level. News O’Star (Trainer) 58, 600/45, maintains form. Kamyar (App) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Flying Queen (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Angel Tesoro (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Exclusive Wind (RB) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Scooby Dooby Doo (App) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Sonata Gold (RB) 1-2, 600/44, improving. La Romance (RB) 59, 600/43, can upset. Takisha (Aneel) 57, 600/43, speedy. Shandaar (Trainer) 57, 600/42, worked well. Brush The Sky (App) 56, 600/42, good, note.Your Grace (RB) 57, 600/41, good, a good display. Lockhart (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/43, good. Yogastha (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/41, pleased.

1000m:

Destined Dynamite (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, urged. Aristocrats Charm (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, caught the eye. Highly Acclaimed (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. George Cross (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/58, 600/42, good. Super Act (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44, handy. Delphina (SG Prasad) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, fit and well. Star Racer (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, looks well. Durango (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, a fine display. Air Strike (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42, looks well. King Maker (Jagdale) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Alexanderthegreat (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Secret Command (P Sai Kumar) & Safra (N Rawal) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) & Ashwa Raftar (RB) 1-18, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1200m:

Pentagon (G Naresh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43, can upset. Ashwa Yashobali (SurajNarredu) 1-29, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42, caught the eye. Yanga (P Sai Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand. Bedazzled (Khurshad Alam) & Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former moved well. Golden Fortune (P Ajeeth K) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form.