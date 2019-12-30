Ashwa Yashobali has the edge in Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am 6:14 pm

New Delhi: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Yashobali, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Vikram Greenland Stud North India 2000 Guineas 1400 metres terms for 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Monday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ashwa Samirai 1, Wakeful 2, Ashwa Mudrika 3

2. Rapid Decision 1, Hot Blood 2, Ashwa Chicago 3

3. Imbali 1, Black Swan 2, Ashwa Maithli 3

4. Ashwa Yashobali 1, Top Secret 2, Hancock 3

5. Master Becket 1, Miss Duncan 2, Terrific 3

6. Naughty 1, Miss Glorious 2, Whizz 3

Day’s Best: Rapid Decision.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

