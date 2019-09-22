Ashwa Yashobali, Scooby Dooby Doo please

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Yashobali, Scooby Dooby Doo, Diesis Dream and Treasure Striker impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Aristocrats Charm (RB) 45, moved well. Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 47, shaped well.

800m:

Paso Robles (RB) & Cowboys Delight (Ajit Singh) 59, 600/43, former worked well. City Of Wisdom (Deepak Singh) & Shivalik Sand (App) 57, 600/43, a notable pair. Classy Guy (B Dillep) 59, 600/45, looks well. Alta Vita (App) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. La Mer (Harinder Singh) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Durango (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/47, well in hand. That’s My Magic (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Soul Empress (Trainer) 59, 600/45, moved well. Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/43, handy. News O’Star (App) 56, 600/43, pleased. Victoria (App) 1-2, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Sovet Pride (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Prospero (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Tammana (App) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Ashwa Yashobali (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Gazebo (Bopanna) & Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.

1200m:

Mystery (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, improved a lot. Destined Dynamite (Rafique Sk) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Starlight (Khurshad Alam) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, eased up. Scooby Dooby Doo (App) 1-31, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pleased.

1400m:

Diesis Dream (Ajit Singh) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Cape Kidnappers (G Naresh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, more in hand. Delphina (G Naresh) 1-48, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Treasure Striker (RB) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked attractively.

