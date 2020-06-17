Ashwin a great bowler in home conditions, says Saqlain

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:43 pm 2:55 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricket great Saqlain Mushtaq heaped praises on Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin calling him one of the best bowlers in home conditions. He chose Australia’s Nathan Lon and Ashwin as the best in the business now.

“Right now, Nathan Lyon has been giving tremendous performances. He has performed against England, Pakistan, and even against India. As per his performances and strike rate, I think he is one of the best at the moment. Secondly, there is R Ashwin, who performs really good at home. He performs overseas as well, but there is no other bowler better than him in home conditions. Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket is also good,” he further added.

The veteran also lauded Kuldeep Yadav saying that the Chinaman bowler is a smart cricketer. “In shorter versions, Kuldeep Yadav from India is also very good. I really like him. He has a huge heart. I have spoken to him a few times. He comes across as really positive and educated, in terms of cricketing knowledge. He’s really good. Adil Rashid has also given good performances. Shakib al Hasan is also really intelligent. I have worked with Bangladesh Cricket Team. Shakib has a strong character, he is really courage, and he uses his brains. He is a clever bowler,” he said.

