Ashwin bags 5 as SBI take 3 points in drawn match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Pace bowlers Ashwin Yadav took 5 for 55 while Ravi Kiran bagged 3 for 14 as State Bank of India bowled out Andhra Bank 236 in 83.1 overs to take the crucial first innings lead on the rain-interrupted third day of the three-day A-1 Division cricket league match on Friday. SBI, which had made 367 in the first innings, garnered three points in the drawn match.

Brief scores: Group A: Pool A: Jai Hanuman 222 in 66.2 overs vs EMCC 349 in 118.5 overs (Shaik Sohail 86, Lokesh 49, Saketh Sai Ram 5/108); Sporting Xi 193 & 199/1 in 47 overs (Ankur Tiwari 72 no, Himalay Agarwal 84 no) drew with R Dayanand 346 in 82.2 overs; Deccan Chronicle 184 & 181/1 in 41.2 overs (S Kapadia 48) drew with SCRSA 361 in 77.3 overs; SBI 367 vs Andhra Bank 236 in 83.3 overs (Kiran Kumar S 55, Ravi Kiran 3/14, Ashwin Yadav 5/55); BDL 249 & 10/1 in 5.5 overs vs Income Tax 221 in 73.4 overs.

Pool B: Gemini Friends 339 & 47/1 in 8 overs drew with MP Colts 201 in 58.2 overs; Ensconse 548/7 decl drew India Cements 109/5 in 37 overs; Cambridge XI 275 & 158/5 in 50.2 overs (J Mallikarjun 72, Aarish Zaidi 44) drew with Evergreen 230 in 70 overs

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter