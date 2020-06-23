ASI, Amway India distribute upto 12000 hand sanitizer units

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) in collaboration with Amway India distributed close to 12,000 units of Personal hand sanitizer gel among health care workers in various teaching hospitals.

The sanitizer gel, which was specially developed by Amway India, was distributed by state chapters of the ASI in 47 Covid-19 designated hospitals across 16 States covering both metro and non-metro cities.

“Over the past three months ASI has championed a major philanthropic drive to raise Rs.1 crore for procurement and distribution of PPEs to healthcare professionals. We are grateful to Amway India for partnering with us for distributing sanitizers in Covid designated hospitals,” said president, ASI, Dr P Raghu Ram.

Some of the leading hospitals where the sanitizers were distributed include Gandhi Medical college and Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, MGM government hospital, Warangal, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Delhi and Jaipur, MGM Medical College and Maharaja Yashwant Rao Group of Hospitals, Indore, Sir Ganga Ram, Delhi, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Medical College, Amritsar among others.

