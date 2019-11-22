ASI attempts self immolation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-inspector allegedly attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of the Balapur police station here on Friday. The reason for the attempt was yet to be known, officials said.

Police sources said Narasimha from Badangpet, who was working at the Balapur police station, was recently transferred to the Manchal police station. He had reported for duty on Thursday.

He has been shifted to the Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh where he is being treated. Further details are awaited.

