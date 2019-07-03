ASI dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police working in the Vanasthalipuram police station died due to a cardiac arrest late on Tuesday.

The officer, Narayan Rao, complained of chest pain and was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

LB Nagar Zone DCP Sunpreet Singh visited the bereaved family and condoled the death on Wednesday. He extended a financial support of Rs.50,000 to the family for the funeral expenses on behalf of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Members of the State Police Association, senior police officials from Vanasthalipuram and Saroornagar also paid homage to the departed official.

